Former Central Florida police Chief arrested on sexual battery charges involving teenage girl

A former Central Florida police chief has been arrested for the sexual battery of a 14-year-old while using a deadly weapon.

A search warrant was issued on Dec. 7 for former Center Hill Police Chief William Ray Pruitt after he reportedly sexually battered a 14-year-old in Sumter County on Dec. 5, deputies said.

Detectives said after reviewing evidence, they determined that probable cause existed to arrest Pruitt.

Pruitt was arrested in Live Oak on Dec. 9 by the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force and the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.