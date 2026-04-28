Former Brevard County math teacher fired after accused of sexual relationship with student

The Brief A Brevard County teacher was fired after she's accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Deputies say the relationship began on social media and led to the two having sex. Kirsten Rose, 37, was fired after a district board meeting on April 28.



A former Brevard County teacher was fired from the school district after allegations of a sexual relationship with a student came to light.

Kirsten Rose, 37 – a math teacher at Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High School – was arrested on April 10 – following a multi-month investigation regarding the teacher's relationship with her student.

What we know:

The Brevard Public Schools board met on April 28 to discuss Rose's employment, who was charged with a violation of the standard of ethics following her April 10 arrest.

Rose was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of her male students through social media that progressed to a sexual relationship, an arrest affidavit through the Brevard County Sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office began investigating Rose's alleged actions after the parents of the student believed he was having an inappropriate relationship with his teacher after coming home late from his work shift, FOX 35 previously reported. The student later revealed he was at Rose's home.

Rose was charged with one count of an authority figure engaging in sexual conduct with a student – a second degree felony – and five counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors – second degree felonies, Brevard County court records show.

After learning of the allegations, Brevard Public Schools said Rose was placed on administrative leave. On April 28, the board voted to terminate her employment with the district.

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are deeply troubled by these allegations," BPS said in a statement to FOX 35. "The District remains committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students."