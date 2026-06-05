Wildlife scientists concerned with skyrocketing dolphin, fishing line cases in Indian River Lagoon

The Brief Scientists are concerned about a spike of dolphin entanglements in the Indian River Lagoon. The number of cases has nearly doubled over the last few years. Fishing line entanglements are one of the leading causes of death for dolphins.



A growing crisis is unfolding in the waters of the Space Coast as discarded fishing gear traps local dolphins at an alarming rate.

Wildlife researchers warn that the Indian River Lagoon has become a perilous environment, with fishing line entanglement emerging as a leading cause of death for the area's dolphin population.

Dolphins in distress

The backstory:

According to researchers at the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, cases of entangled marine life have nearly doubled recently. What used to be an occasional occurrence has rapidly transformed into a persistent threat.

"It’s really become quite problematic," said Wendy Noke Durden, a Senior Research Scientist with the institute.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The data paints a grim picture for the lagoon's marine mammals:

2024: 16 dolphins were found tangled in gear.

2025: 14 dolphins were documented in distress.

2026 (Year-to-date): 4 dolphins are already actively trapped.

The consequences of this debris are frequently fatal. Durden noted the high stakes of the situation, revealing that "1 in 5 dolphins within the Indian River Lagoon will die from fishing gear entanglement."

Challenges for rescuers

Tracking down a wild, injured animal across a massive waterway is an immense logistical challenge. Because dolphins are highly mobile, rescue teams are forced to blanket vast areas just to locate a single reported animal.

"We’re literally in every water basin of the Indian River Lagoon searching for these animals," Durden explained.

Without precise, real-time information from the public, finding a specific dolphin can take researchers months. However, when the community steps in to help pin down their locations, the odds of a successful rescue skyrocket.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

If team members can reach a dolphin quickly to remove the lines and treat any wounds, their chances of survival improve dramatically. "Upwards of 70% if we’re able to get to the animals quick enough," Durden said.

How to help

What you can do:

Local beachgoers, boaters and anglers play a critical role in saving these animals. Wildlife officials urge anyone who spots a dolphin in distress to take immediate action:

Call the FWC Hotline: Report the sighting immediately to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The number to call is: 888-404-3922.

Document the Animal: Take a photo or video right away if it is safe to do so.

Note the Details: Look closely at the color of the fishing gear and identify exactly where it is caught on the dolphin's body.

Log the Logistics: Make a clear note of your exact location and the precise time of the sighting.

Most importantly, prevent the problem at the source. Anglers should never throw discarded fishing line, hooks or gear into the water. Always pack up used gear and dispose of it properly in a trash bin or designated monofilament recycling container once back on land.