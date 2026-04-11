Brevard teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student, deputies say

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The Brief A 37-year-old teacher is facing multiple charges after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.



A Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High School teacher was arrested after Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies said she had an inappropriate relationship with one of her students.

An investigation into the behavior of 37-year-old Kirsten Rose began in March after the parents of the student believed he was having an inappropriate relationship with his teacher after coming home late from his work shift.

The student later revealed he was at Rose's home.

Investigators later learned the two began communication on social media in November of 2025 before the relationship ultimately became sexual in February.

Rose faces charges of lewd and indecent exposure against a student by an authority figure and multiple counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Brevard Public Schools confirmed Rose has been placed on administrative leave amid the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing as deputies search for possible additional victims.