Forklift, Brightline train collision closes NASA Boulevard in Melbourne
Stream FOX 35 News
ORLANDO, Fla. - Both eastbound and westbound lanes of NASA Boulevard in Melbourne are closed following a collision between a forklift and a Brightline train, according to police.
The Melbourne Police Department reported that one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m.
Officials said the road is expected to remain closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV