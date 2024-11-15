Forklift, Brightline train collision closes NASA Boulevard in Melbourne

Stream FOX 35 News

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of NASA Boulevard in Melbourne are closed following a collision between a forklift and a Brightline train, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department reported that one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said the road is expected to remain closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: