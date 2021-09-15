Forecasters monitoring 2 disturbances with high chances of development

The FOX 35 Storm Team is currently tracking three systems, two of which have high chances for possible development in the tropics.

The first is an area of low pressure area located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It currently has a 90-percent chance of developing.

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves generally westward at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Another is a trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas, which is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC says a tropical depression is likely to form while the system moves north-northwestward to northward across the western Atlantic. Chances for development remain high at 70-percent.

The third system being watched is a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off of the west coast of Africa toward the end of the week. Right now, chances are low for development at 20-percent. We will be watching.

September 10th was the official peak of hurricane season. So far, there have been 14 named storms. If another one forms, it will be called ‘Odette.’

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King previously explains that once the peak of hurricane season passes, typically it means there will be fewer occurrences of hurricanes and tropical storms, but don't put your guard down.

"We're fair game until November 30th. Stuff can happen and it can happen late in the season," he said.

