Forbes unveils best employers in Florida: See the full list

If you're looking for a new job, or you just want to see how your company ranks among the rest, Forbes recently published its annual America's Best Employers by State list which can help you determine your next move.

Over 1,300 companies made the list – which takes a deeper look at which companies are closer-to-home options for workers – and nearly 270 of them made the cut in multiple states, Forbes said.

To compile the ranking, Forbes and Statista surveyed 70,000 workers at companies with a minimum of 500 employees in all 50 states. Respondents were asked to evaluate their employer based on: working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more. They were also asked if they would recommend their company to others.

"We found an interesting disconnect in terms of how workers are experiencing their jobs," said Kim Parker, Pew’s director of social trends research. "Most say they are highly satisfied with the human side of work—their relationships with their coworkers and supervisor. They are much less satisfied with their compensation and with the opportunities they’re given for promotion or advancement."

In Florida, the top employer is NASA, followed by Costco and Google. The top Florida-based employer is Sarasota Memorial Hospital, coming in at No. 4.

Here's a look at the top 10:

NASA Costco Google Sarasota Memorial Hospital Microsoft Cisco Systems Fidelity Investments Capital One Hilton Worldwide Holdings Delta Air Lines

Click here to read Forbes' full report.