Footgolf World Cup returns to Orlando

The Footgolf World Cup was forced to take a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, however, is now back and bigger than ever in Orlando.

"We knew that we needed to have a place where we could include those players that had qualified for the 2020 world cup and then be able to continue qualifying players for this one," FIFG President Laura Balestrini said.

This is a team and individual competition for both men and women. The tournament will be held at two courses, Walt Disney World Golf and the new Evermore Orlando Resort.

On Saturday, players were out on the Evermore Course, getting in some practice ahead of tournament play. "It’s going to allow the better players to flourish. You’re going to be rewarded for good play. Which is generally the case. But to be here and to know that is definitely true. Means you’re getting the best," defending women’s champion, Claire Williams said.

This isn’t your typical sport. It’s a combination of soccer and golf. These are highly-skilled athletes who have been training for a long time to get to this point, and they’re happy to be back competing in their World Cup.

"We never stopped playing foot golf. But of course, we missed all the tournaments around the world, all the friends that you get from golf," defending men’s champion Matias Perrone said.

The tournament runs through June 6.