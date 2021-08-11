Food-delivering robots get to work at Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach

Students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Daytona Beach campus can now get their food delivered by a robot.

The university partnered with Starship Technologies to roll out 20 robots this month that can deliver food to students via an app.



"They can get food delivered to their dorm room outside the library anywhere on campus," said Torrie Smith, general manager of dining services at the school.

Smith said once students order from one of the 10 food options on campus, they drop a pin to the robot to send it on its way. She said the app allows students to track the order.

"What's neat is they can follow the robot and see automatically in real-time where the robot is at," she said.

The robots are also delivering a hands-on experience. The company is hiring students to help manage the fleet.

"They will work with them at our hub on campus, and they will perform maintenance, learn about programming," said Smith.

With the school still in summer session, she said they are seeing about 20-60 orders per day since launching last week.

She expects that number to jump once more students return for the fall semester.

