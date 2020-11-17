Florida's new leaders see hope emerging from year of crisis

After a tumultuous national election year in which a virus has gripped the world with fear, Florida's two new legislative leaders are sending out a message of hope for 2021.

Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls addressed lawmakers Tuesday as the Legislature met for a one-day session.

Both acknowledged the challenge created by the coronavirus pandemic but said new opportunities can be created as the state recovers.

And while the state's budget will need to be cut, Florida will have to focus on priorities such as education and the environment. Lawmakers will return for their annual session in March.