Florida's guidance to doctors on new abortion law, sparks mixed reactions

The Brief Florida sent a letter to doctors stating, "A miscarriage is not an abortion," aiming to clarify confusion about the state's new abortion law. While some doctors find the letter helpful, others argue it lacks sufficient guidance and fails to grant necessary freedom in practice. The state warned that life-saving abortions are allowed at any stage of pregnancy, and failure to perform them could be considered malpractice, with doctors facing potential jail time and fines for illegal abortions.



The State of Florida has sent a letter to all doctors, with a bold statement: "A miscarriage is not an abortion." The letter aims to clarify the confusion surrounding the state's new abortion law.

While some doctors say the letter helps to provide clarity, others argue it doesn’t offer much-needed guidance or freedom in practice.

State officials also issued a warning to doctors, reminding them that life-saving abortions are allowed at any stage of pregnancy and failure to act could be considered malpractice. This notice was sent on Thursday in a provider alert from the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

Dr. Tamberly McCarus, a Central Florida physician, says the communication is helpful for some.

"If we can't inform providers that offer services to women, then we've done a disservice, and you can't fault doctors for being uninformed."

Florida law currently restricts abortions after six weeks, with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, human trafficking, fatal fetal abnormalities, or life-threatening complications for the mother.

However, abortion rights advocates argue the alert is insufficient.

MORE STORIES:

"I believe it was completely disingenuous," said Sarah Parker, with Voices of Florida.

While it offers help to sex trafficking victims, Parker contends the state's abortion exceptions are often impractical for patients in need.

"We see cases where women experiencing rape can't get a police report because the investigation is incomplete," she added.

Doctors who perform illegal abortions in Florida face potential jail time and fines.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: