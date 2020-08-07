Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday is now underway
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday is now underway, helping parents and families prepare for the upcoming school year.
The tax-free holiday applies to purchases of clothing, shoes and certain accessories that cost $60 or less per item.
It also applies to school supplies that cost $15 or less and the first $1,000 of computers and computer-related accessories.
The tax-free holiday runs through Sunday.
MORE INFORMATION: A full list of items and exemptions for the tax-free holiday