Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday is now underway

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday is now underway, helping parents and families prepare for the upcoming school year.

The tax-free holiday applies to purchases of clothing, shoes and certain accessories that cost $60 or less per item.

It also applies to school supplies that cost $15 or less and the first $1,000 of computers and computer-related accessories.

The tax-free holiday runs through Sunday.

MORE INFORMATION: A full list of items and exemptions for the tax-free holiday