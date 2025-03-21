Florida woman's diamond rings snatched in broad daylight

The Brief A Florida woman says her diamond ring set was stolen from her in broad daylight over the weekend in Lake County. The incident reportedly happened during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in the parking lot of a Target store. The woman stated that the man chatted with her before driving off without paying for her wedding ring set. The Lady Lake Police Department has released a description of the suspect and a photo of his vehicle, hoping that someone with information will come forward.



Investigators are searching for a man who allegedly snatched a Lake County woman's diamond rings in broad daylight.

The backstory:

On the afternoon of March 16, the victim arranged to meet in the parking lot of a Target store in Lady Lake for what was meant to be a secure Facebook Marketplace transaction, after a man expressed interest in purchasing her wedding ring set.

The victim said the man chatted with her for quite a while.

"And then, all of a sudden, he thanked me, grabbed my rings, and jumped in his car," she said.

She explained that she leaned into the man's car, attempting to retrieve her stolen property, but that’s when he reportedly sped off.

What they're saying:

"I was holding on to him, and he started to drive away," she said. "I was starting to be drugged, and it was the choice of – do I want to get dragged to the point that I get injured or let go?"

"It was obvious this kid wasn't going to stop. He didn't just ease into the gas, he punched it," she added.

The Lady Lake Police Department released a photo of the suspect's silver BMW, which was captured by a surveillance camera.

The Lady Lake Police Department released this photo of the suspect's silver BMW.

Authorities described the suspect as a young Black man with a slim build. He was wearing a black dress shirt, black pants, and two gold chains.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're encouraged to contact the police department.

