Florida woman wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket she bought at 7-Eleven

A Florida woman is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket.

Carly Cooper claimed a $1 million scratch-off ticket this week, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The 29-year-old from Fort Myers purchased the winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off ticket from 7-Eleven at 18781 Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers.

Cooper chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. The gas station will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS :

The $50 scratch-off game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.