Florida woman walks into gas station with $5, leaves with $1 million winning ticket

A South Florida woman turned a $5 trip to the gas station into a whopping $1 million prize after claiming a winning lottery ticket this week.

Susana Lopez of Homestead claimed a winning $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

The 37-year-old woman purchased the winning ticket from Love's Travel Shop at 23070 North U.S. Highway 27 in Moore Haven. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Lopez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

There are 28 total top prizes worth $1 million in this scratch-off game.