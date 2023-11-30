Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman walks into gas station with $5, leaves with $1 million winning ticket

By Dani Medina
Published 
Lottery
FOX 35 Orlando

Millions in lottery winnings confiscated

Data from the State of Florida shows thousands of lottery winners have had their lottery winnings garnished by the state's unemployment agency. FOX 35 News has been hearing from dozens of people who say they don't understand why.

MOORE HAVEN, Fla. - A South Florida woman turned a $5 trip to the gas station into a whopping $1 million prize after claiming a winning lottery ticket this week. 

Susana Lopez of Homestead claimed a winning $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday. 

The 37-year-old woman purchased the winning ticket from Love's Travel Shop at 23070 North U.S. Highway 27 in Moore Haven. The retailer will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Lopez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000. 

MORE LOTTERY NEWS:

There are 28 total top prizes worth $1 million in this scratch-off game. 