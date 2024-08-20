Florida woman throws plate of ravioli at sister because she wouldn't share: deputies

A Florida woman was taken to jail after she allegedly threw a plate of ravioli at her sister last week.

Nakhia Davis, 21, of Clearwater, was arrested on August 15 on a battery charge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davis' sister came to the residence they share with food. When the sister did not allow Davis to have any of the food, deputies said she "got mad" and admitted to throwing ravioli at her.

Booking photo of Nakhia Davis (Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

MORE FLORIDA HEADLINES:

When deputies arrived, the victim still had sauce on her, officials said.

Davis was taken to the Pinellas County jail and has since been released.