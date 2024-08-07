Florida woman hurls burrito at husband after argument over Taco Bell, McDonald's birthday meal: police

A Florida woman was taken to jail after she allegedly struck her husband of five years with food during an argument over the weekend.

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested 34-year-old Esha Persad on a battery charge, jail records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident happened shortly after midnight on Saturday at the couple's home on 38th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

Persad and her husband got into an altercation because she bought him Taco Bell and McDonald's for his birthday, police said.

The affidavit mentions two potential food items that were allegedly thrown at him – a burrito and a soft shell taco. It's unclear if both were thrown, but the report states that a burrito was still on the man's face when police arrived at the scene. He was not injured.

According to police, Persad said she threw a burrito at her husband because he threw a bag at her, which he denied.

She was booked into the Pinellas County jail and was released later that day.