Florida man assaults mom with spaghetti sauce, hides in bushes from police: affidavit

A Florida man was taken to jail after he threw spaghetti sauce at his mother during an argument at their home over the weekend, according to an arrest affidavit.

Anthony Fiacco, 41, was arrested by St. Petersburg Police on charges of battery and resisting an officer without violence.

On Sunday, shortly before 8 p.m., officers were called to a St. Petersburg home on Wahoo Drive after an argument turned physical. Fiacco doused his mother with spaghetti sauce, which was found in her hair, police said.

MORE NEWS: Florida woman hurls burrito at husband after argument over Taco Bell, McDonald's birthday meal, police say

Fiacco initially ran from the scene but later returned to the home and was found hiding in the backyard bushes.

An officer yelled to him, "Police, show me your hands," and Fiacco tried to run off again but was caught and taken into custody, officials said.

He was booked into the Pinellas County jail and released the next day.