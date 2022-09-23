VIDEO: Florida woman suspected of DUI crashes into 3 Orlando police officers, report says

New video allegedly shows the moment a Central Florida woman suspected of driving under the influence crashed her speeding car into three Orlando bike officers and another car that they had stopped.

Lori DeCarlo, 26, is facing a charge of driving under the influence with personal injury.

According to an arrest affidavit, three bike officers were conducting a traffic stop on E. Central Blvd near downtown Orlando on Thursday. While speaking with the driver of that vehicle, a silver BMW SUV crashed into the three officers and the car they had stopped. Video from a nearby camera appears to show the moment the SUV crashed into the victims.

Lori DeCarlo

Officers say when speaking to DeCarlo, she was extremely agitated, refused to answer their questions, was "staring off into the distance," and then stated, "I don't know why you're making this a big deal" twice. They also say her speech was slurred and her eyes were bloodshot.

When another officer told DeCarlo that they would be conducting a criminal investigation for DUI, DeCarlo reportedly said, "there was no crash" and told the officer she didn't do anything. The affidavit states that DeCarlo sat on the ground and began yelling at an officer, clapping her hands and demanding to go home. The officer said she then began to cry and told them that she was just trying to have fun tonight.

Police say DeCarlo refused a sobriety test and continued yelling, but eventually agreed to take one. Officers determined that she was under the influence and she was arrested. While in the back of the patrol car, the report states that DeCarlo began to bang her head on the cage partition and bouncing around the back seat, yelling profanities.

While speaking to a nurse, DeCarlo reportedly told the nurse that she was at ‘Wine Down Wednesday’ in downtown Orlando before the crash.