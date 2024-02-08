Florida woman sues Walt Disney World hotel after 'dangerous' water slide injury, lawsuit says

A Polk County woman is suing Walt Disney World after claiming she was injured while riding a water slide at a resort.

The lawsuit, filed in Orange County on Tuesday by Sarah Carney and her attorneys at Morgan & Morgan, references an incident that happened on June 17, 2022 at the Animal Kingdom Lodge. Carney said she rode the water slide and hit the bottom of the pool, causing her to sustain several injuries.

No other details were released about the water slide incident, but Carney said she "suffered bodily injury" that resulted in "pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, permanent and significant scarring, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earning, loss of the ability to earn money, and aggravation of a previously existing condition," according to the lawsuit.

Carney is calling out Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for negligently failing to maintain, inspect or repair the premises and water slide, which in turn allegedly created a hazard and an unreasonably dangerous condition to herself, the lawsuit said.

According to Disney's website, Animal Kingdom Lodge is home to two pools that each have a water slide. The 11,000-square-foot Uzima Springs Pool features an "exciting" 67-foot-long water slide, while the Samawati Springs Pool has a 128-foot water slide described as "thrilling." The lawsuit does not specify which water slide Carney was reportedly injured on.

The lawsuit calls for a trial by jury to determine damages in excess of $50,000.

FOX 35 reached out to Walt Disney World for comment, but no word back yet.