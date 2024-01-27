Orlando Hooters sued by parent after child slips on mold outside, lawsuit alleges

An Orlando Hooters on I-Drive is being sued by a parent who alleges their child slipped on mold outside the restaurant back in August 2020.

On August 8, 2020, the child was walking around the Hooters restaurant searching for the main entrance door when he slipped and fell due to an "excessive amount of mold emanating from a downspout on the premises," the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit names HOA Restaurant Holder LLC and Plato Investments as the two parties responsible for not maintaining the premises and providing warnings of unsafe conditions.

The child reportedly suffered bodily injury, and mental and psychological disorders resulting in pain, suffering, disability, and disfigurement, the suit alleges.

The parent also alleges that the companies did not contact "proper medical authorities to assess and diagnose the child's injuries after the incident.

The suit was filed on January 26 and the parent, Gemma Moreno is requesting a trial by jury.