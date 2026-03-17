Driver arrested after traveling in reverse on S.R. 100: 'World's best backwards driver'

The Brief A Florida man was arrested after driving a sedan in reverse along State Road 100, prompting multiple 911 calls. He told deputies the car had mechanical issues and he was trying to reach an auto parts store. Authorities charged him with habitual driving with a suspended license and released him on $1,000 bond.



A man was arrested March 13 after authorities said he drove a sedan in reverse along State Road 100, prompting multiple 911 calls.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said its Real Time Crime Center received reports of a silver sedan traveling eastbound in reverse on SR 100 and tracked the vehicle to a Panda Express parking lot.

The backstory:

Deputies later stopped the car near SR 100 and Airport Road after it changed direction and resumed forward travel.

"I'm the world's best backwards driver!" the sheriff's office posted on social media, accompanying video of what appears to be a car traveling in reverse along the busy roadway.

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The driver, identified as 47-year-old William Murphy III of Palm Coast, told deputies the vehicle was experiencing mechanical problems and that he believed driving in reverse to an auto parts store was the best option, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Murphy was arrested on a charge of habitual driving with a license suspended or revoked license. Authorities said he has more than 10 prior convictions for the same offense.

He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on $1,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.