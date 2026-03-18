Daytona Beach special event zone: What it is, what it means, where it is
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has designated a "special event zone" for Daytona Beach this weekend.
It comes amid Spring Break, where massive crowds of people have flocked to Volusia County beaches for social media-driven, non-sanctioned events, commonly called "takeovers."
Last weekend, hundreds of people converged on Daytona Beach. At some point, crowds began running across the beach. Rumors on social media claimed there was gunfire or a shooting, but Sheriff Chitwood said there was no shooting and that crushed water bottles caused the crowd to run.
Daytona Beach Police are investigating several shooting incidents that happened within the City of Daytona Beach, but, according to Chitwood, none of those happened at the beach itself.
What is a special event zone?
The designation allows Volusia County deputies and law enforcement to:
- double fines and penalties for traffic infractions and violations
- allows deputies to impound vehicles for up to 72 hours
- allows duties to limit the amount of people that can be within that designated area
Where is the special event zone for Daytona Beach?
Sheriff Chitwood released a map of the special event zone at Daytona Beach.
Signage is set to go up at 11 a.m. on March 19, 2026, and will be up until 12:01 p.m. on March 20, 2026. The public needs to have 24-hour notice of such a designation.
Map: Daytona Beach Special Event Zone
Credit: Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood
Here are the boundaries:
- University Blvd. south to Silver Beach Avenue
- West on Silver Beach Avenue to South Peninsula Drive
- North on South Peninsula Drive to East International Speedway Blvd.
- West on E. International Speedway Blvd. to South Halifax Avenue
- North on South Hlifac Avenue to North Halifax Avenue
- North on North Halifax Avenue to University Blvd., then east on University Blvd. to A1A.
Sheriff to event promoters: Get permits or pay the costs for increased law enforcement, first responder response
Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he intends to hold those people who promote these events on social media for the costs and fees associated with increased law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, or sanitation services needed to safely manage the event.
"We're going to be the first county – and my attorneys are working on it now – we are coming after you financially. And if I could come after you criminally, I would. So, don't sit behind a keyboard in Georgia or Orlando or wherever and think you're going to do these truck events and these takeover events because it's not going to happen. There is a way to do business. Get permits and do things the right way," he said during a press conference earlier this week.
The Source: Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared the special event designation on his Facebook page, as well as a map of the declared zone. Earlier this week, he held a fiery press conference where he discussed the events last weekend at Daytona Beach.