Daytona Beach special event zone: What it is, what it means, where it is

The Brief A special event zone has been declared for Daytona Beach this weekend, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced on Wednesday. The event allows deputies to double fines for non-criminal traffic citations, as well as impound vehicles for up to 72 hours. The designation will be in place from 11 a.m. on March 19 to 12:01 p.m. on March 20. Sheriff Chitwood said he was targeting social media promoters of unperitted, non-sanctioned events at the beach, sometimes known as "takeovers."



Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has designated a "special event zone" for Daytona Beach this weekend.

It comes amid Spring Break, where massive crowds of people have flocked to Volusia County beaches for social media-driven, non-sanctioned events, commonly called "takeovers."

Last weekend, hundreds of people converged on Daytona Beach. At some point, crowds began running across the beach. Rumors on social media claimed there was gunfire or a shooting, but Sheriff Chitwood said there was no shooting and that crushed water bottles caused the crowd to run.

Daytona Beach Police are investigating several shooting incidents that happened within the City of Daytona Beach, but, according to Chitwood, none of those happened at the beach itself.

What is a special event zone?

The designation allows Volusia County deputies and law enforcement to:

double fines and penalties for traffic infractions and violations

allows deputies to impound vehicles for up to 72 hours

allows duties to limit the amount of people that can be within that designated area

"There will be zero tolerance for violations"

Where is the special event zone for Daytona Beach?

Sheriff Chitwood released a map of the special event zone at Daytona Beach.

Signage is set to go up at 11 a.m. on March 19, 2026, and will be up until 12:01 p.m. on March 20, 2026. The public needs to have 24-hour notice of such a designation.

Map: Daytona Beach Special Event Zone

Credit: Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Here are the boundaries:

University Blvd. south to Silver Beach Avenue

West on Silver Beach Avenue to South Peninsula Drive

North on South Peninsula Drive to East International Speedway Blvd.

West on E. International Speedway Blvd. to South Halifax Avenue

North on South Hlifac Avenue to North Halifax Avenue

North on North Halifax Avenue to University Blvd., then east on University Blvd. to A1A.

Sheriff to event promoters: Get permits or pay the costs for increased law enforcement, first responder response

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he intends to hold those people who promote these events on social media for the costs and fees associated with increased law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, or sanitation services needed to safely manage the event.

"We're going to be the first county – and my attorneys are working on it now – we are coming after you financially. And if I could come after you criminally, I would. So, don't sit behind a keyboard in Georgia or Orlando or wherever and think you're going to do these truck events and these takeover events because it's not going to happen. There is a way to do business. Get permits and do things the right way," he said during a press conference earlier this week.