Florida woman kicks off weekend with $1 million lottery win
NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida weekend started her weekend off right after claiming a $1 million lottery ticket!
Luisana Dorado claimed the winning $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off ticket and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.
The 39-year-old woman from Naples purchased the winning ticket from Circle K at 13550 Tamiami Trail North in Naples. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.