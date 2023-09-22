Murdered Volusia County man was found 180 miles from his home, deputies say

More details have been released in the case of a Volusia County man who was found murdered nearly 180 miles from his home, deputies said.

The body of 56-year-old William Tempesta of Deltona was found at the 5900 block of North Jog Road in West Palm Beach on September 10.

Tips have brought the investigation back to Central Florida as detectives canvassed three local bars Tempesta was known to frequent in Deltona.

Detectives said Tempesta was at one of the bars on September 9, the day before his body was found in rural West Palm Beach.

Police are hoping someone may have witnessed seeing Tempesta at some point that may help lead to the murderer.

Tempesta was positively identified through fingerprints.