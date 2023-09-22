Florida man driving car belonging to victim in deadly shooting stopped after wild chase by deputies

The driver of a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from the scene of a homicide in Alachua County on Sunday was arrested after a brief pursuit by Alachua County sheriff's deputies on Monday morning.

Javon Barclay, 28, of Ocala, is facing multiple charges including fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and driving with a suspended license. Barclay also has an outstanding warrant out of Marion County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

After receiving a tip from the Ocala Police Department that the stolen gold BMW sedan was spotted traveling north on U.S. Highway 441, deputies from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and the Marion County Sheriff's Office began setting up staging areas along the highway in an effort to find the stolen vehicle. Alachua County sheriff's deputies spotted the BMW just after 10 a.m. and after they said Barclay refused to stop, a precision immobilization technique, or P.I.T. maneuver, was performed to stop the car.

Authorities said the BMW belonged to a man who was found unresponsive in the parking lot of Cynthia Chestnut Park just before 7 p.m. a day earlier. The man, later identified as 44-year-old Johnny Walker, succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at UF Health Trauma Center.

"Detectives are continuing to process evidence related to this incident, as well as follow up on additional leads that have resulted from the vehicle stop," the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Investigators added that Barclay has not been charged in Walker's death, but detectives do consider him a person of interest as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818 or Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP (7867).