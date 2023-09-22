Man dead in apparent suicide involving Brightline train in South Florida, police say

A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a Brightline train in South Florida on Friday morning, according to officials.

The City of Delray Beach said the collision happened at 2nd Ave. and SE 4th Street shortly before 6:20 a.m. A spokesperson for the Delray Beach Police Department confirmed to FOX 35 News that the incident involved a southbound train, separate from the northbound train that made its inaugural trip from Miami to Orlando on Friday.

Police are still working to ID the pedestrian and said the incident appears to be a suicide.

Roads in the area were closed at the time of the crash, but have since been reopened.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Brightline for more details.

West Palm Beach, Brightline passenger train. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MORE BRIGHTLINE NEWS : Brightline Orlando train service between Miami and other popular South Florida cities officially begins

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, help and resources are available. Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly Suicide Prevention Lifeline), or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). If in a life-threatening situation, call 911.