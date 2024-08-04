Florida woman electrocuted in 'accident' during storm outside her home, deputies say

A death investigation is underway after a Lake Helen woman was electrocuted during a storm outside her Volusia County home on Friday evening, according to deputies.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the 39-year-old woman and her husband were working in their barn during heavy rain when the incident happened.

The husband told deputies he heard her scream and found her holding onto a metal drum, seemingly being electrocuted.

The husband reportedly kicked the fan away and performed life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived. The woman later died at a local hospital, officials said.

Investigators said there were puddles of water in the barn and a power cable to the fan that was tattered and worn.

A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine her official cause of death.