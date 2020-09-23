Florida woman buys $5 scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million

article

A trip to the gas station turned a Brevard County woman into a millionaire.

Michele Payne, 48, of Palm Bay, won the $1 million top prize from the $5 MONOPOLY BONUS SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

Payne bought her winning ticket from the RaceTrac gas station on 108th Avenue in Vero Beach. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $815,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

