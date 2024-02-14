Florida woman accused of ramming gate at Space Force base, carjacking man & taking off with 4-year-old son

article

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after she allegedly rammed the gate at Patrick Space Force Base, carjacked a man and led deputies on a two-county pursuit – all while her 4-year-old son was sitting in the backseat.

Krishna Janosky, 29, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto and child neglect after the incident that unfolded in Brevard County on Feb. 7, according to an arrest affidavit from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The Cocoa woman allegedly drove her vehicle into the gate at the Space Force base, but it didn't open. She then got out of her car, got her 4-year-old son from the backseat and placed him in another vehicle occupied by a man. He was later asked to exit the SUV by base staff, and when he got out, Janosky took over the driver's seat and fled, the affidavit said.

She drove the stolen Kia Sportage south on Highway A1A into Indian River County, where deputies were alerted and deployed stop sticks twice in an attempt to stop her. She finally came to a stop near County Road 510, where she was detained by deputies after trying to flee on foot.

"Through the entirety of the pursuit in both counties, (Janosky) had her 4-year-old son in the back seat of a vehicle she had stolen off the Patrick Space Force Base," the affidavit said.

Her son was removed from the car and was watched by deputies until a family member picked him up.

"I know what I did was wrong," Janosky spontaneously uttered as she was being taken into custody.

After Janosky was read her Miranda Rights, she tried to explain to deputies what happened. Janosky said she was at a hotel with veterans, but "was fearful of them not knowing if they were there to help her or not," the affidavit said. She said she left the hotel with her son and when she got to Patrick Space Force Base, she followed the car in front of her.

"She was then directed to pull over and fearful of what ‘they’ were going to do to her she got into the man's vehicle," the affidavit said.

Janosky said she didn't know the driver of that vehicle. Officials confirmed that Janosky carjacked the man at the Space Force base.

Upon Janosky's arrest, deputies discovered that she is currently on probation for a misdemeanor charge of resisting without violence in Melbourne.

Janosky remains in custody at the Indian River County Jail on $75,000 bond.