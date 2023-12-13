Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman arrested for falsely reporting her children's Christmas gifts stolen in failed Grinch-like plot

By Landon Mion
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News

Grinch taunts Florida woman accused of fraud

A Florida woman who lied to law enforcement that her children's Christmas presents were stolen was arrested after her "Grinch-like plot" fell apart, according to deputies. Shana Hudson, 39, called deputies on Nov. 19 and reported a residential burglary in Lehigh Acres, Florida, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who lied to law enforcement that her children's Christmas presents were stolen was arrested after her "Grinch-like plot" fell apart, according to deputies.

Shana Hudson, 39, called deputies on Nov. 19 and reported a residential burglary in Lehigh Acres, Florida, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office

Hudson claimed someone stole several items from her home, including Christmas presents for her children, leaving them without presents for the holidays.

Detectives investigating the case took it upon themselves to coordinate a donation from the Lehigh Acres American Legion, as well as funds from the sheriff's office's Shop With a Cop, to surprise the family with new presents.

But as detectives continued to investigate, a tip to Crime Stoppers revealed information leading them to evidence showing that Hudson lied about the burglary. Detectives found the reported stolen items hidden at a family member's home.

Florida Crimes of the Week: Dec. 3 - Dec. 9

An alleged sexual attacker's arrest in Orange County revealed a previous unprosecuted incident, officials say; A Florida mother has been charged after officials said her son shot two children during a Pop Warner football practice; a Celebrity Cruises worker admitted to molesting children in the ship's youth center, the FBI says; A Kissimmee man arrested for indecent exposure, according to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office; and deputies said a Florida man arrested after 'highly volatile' homemade explosives were found at home during drug operation.

"This pathetic behavior is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices."

Hudson was charged with fraud-false report to law enforcement.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM