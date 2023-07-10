Incoming UCF freshman, father killed by accused drunk driver who reportedly ran red light

An incoming freshman at the University of Central Florida and his father were killed on the way to orientation after troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a woman ran a red light and crashed into their car. According to FHP investigators, this was 40-year-old Leslie Gehret's third DUI.

After graduating from high school this year, it was supposed to be an exciting start for 19-year-old Jakob Lloyd. His father, Shane Lloyd, was driving his son to UCF from their home in Colorado.

"My brother was my hero, so for this to be like a double whammy for our family, it’s hard to take all this in," Shane’s sister, Shannon Brown, explained. "They were just down there to get him ready to start. To start his life and his career."

That all took a turn on Sunday at 1 p.m., as the father and son were at the intersection of Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road when they were struck.

"It rolled about 3-and-a-half times. It ended up on the roof of the car," said witness Chase Woodburn.

Troopers said Gehret ran a red light in her white jeep crashing into the father and son, in their dark Kia. Woodburn said he and several other good Samaritans ran to help.

"I immediately put the car in park and ran there, and my fiancée called 911," he said.

Shannon tells us, "His family appreciates all of them, that went to my brother and nephew's aid. They will forever be in our prayers we can never thank them enough."

Woodburn said Gehret didn’t say a word to him.

Shane Lloyd and son Jakob Lloyd were killed by an accused drunk driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [Credit: Shannon Brown]

"She was in complete shock. She was sitting in the car with her hands on the wheel just kind of looking side to side."

At Geret's first appearance, the judge said, "So it’s two counts of homicide and two counts of manslaughter." A prosecutor replies, "Yes, your honor."

According to investigators, this was Gehret’s third DUI, her license was already suspended when Sunday’s deadly crash occurred. Shannon said, "The third time, and this time she killed two innocent people. I hope that lawmakers pay attention to this kind of thing, there’s no excuse for it."

Jakob Lloyd was killed by an accused drunk driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [Credit: Shannon Brown]

Jakob Lloyd was killed by an accused drunk driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [Credit: Shannon Brown]

Gehret's bond was set at more than $700,000.

Shannon wants justice for her family, but surprisingly, when it comes to Gehret, "She’ll be forgiven and her family will be in our prayers too, because like I said it’s not just our family that’s hurting, her family’s gonna hurt too."

Shannon tells us that 50-year-old Shane was an electrical engineer. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. And as for Jakob, "He had an interest in forensics, he wanted to be a lawyer. He was really going to make a difference, but that’s gone now."