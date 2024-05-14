Florida man allegedly bites chunk out of deputy's head at music festival

article

A Florida man landed himself in jail after he allegedly took a bite out of a deputy's head while high on drugs at a music festival, according to an arrest affidavit from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

James Anderson, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence after the incident that unfolded at Sol Fest, an electronic music festival in Ponce De Leon, Florida, on May 5.

Anderson, who said he's an employee of the music festival's host Vortex Springs, allegedly attacked a deputy from behind. The affidavit said Anderson admitted to "using a cocktail of drugs" that night, including phencyclidine (PCP), lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), ketamine, mushrooms and ecstasy.

The deputy said Anderson grabbed his gun and tried to take it out of the holster before taking a bite out of his head, removing a large portion of flesh and exposing his skull bone, according to the affidavit.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and was later released. The extent of his injuries was not made immediately clear, but the affidavit mentions that the bite "caused permanent disfigurement."

James Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence on May 6, 2024. (Photo: Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

Anderson was also transported to the same hospital, where he admitted to biting the deputy, and said he "had hair in his teeth," the affidavit said.

"(Anderson) also expressed displeasure that law enforcement officers who were present at (the music festival) and arresting people for drug crimes. ‘Y’all only did this to make the Baptists happy,'" said (Anderson)," the affidavit said.

Anderson's arraignment is scheduled for June 5, according to Holmes County court records.