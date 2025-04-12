Florida woman arrested after buying and selling human bones, police say

The Brief A Florida woman has been arrested after police say she bought and sold human bones in her curio store. Kymberlee Schopper, 52, is facing charges of trading in human tissue. Records show Schopper was released Friday from the Volusia County Jail on a bond of $7,500.



The Orange City Police Department says 52-year-old Kymberlee Schopper knowingly purchased and offered human bones for sale on Facebook Marketplace. She is facing charges of trading in human tissue.

Kymberlee Schopper, 52, is facing charges of trading in human tissue. (Credit: Volusia County Jail)

Various human bones sold online

What we know:

The Orange City Police Department said it received a report on Dec. 21, 2023, regarding a business within the area attempting to sell human bones. The report included images from the business' Facebook page, which officers said advertised various human bones for sale.

The woman who made the report identified the business as "Wicked Wonderland," which is located at 2461 N. Volusia Ave., Orange City.

Investigators said they found the following human remains for sale on the store’s website:

Two human skull fragments — $90

A human clavicle and scapula — $90

A human rib — $35

A human vertebrae — $35

A partial human skull — $600

Police said they collected the human remains as evidence and submitted them to the Medical Examiner's Office for testing.

'Genuine human remains’

What they're saying:

Officers said they went to the store and spoke with one of its owners, who told them the business had been selling human bones for years and was unaware it was illegal to do so in Florida.

"She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment," an arrest affidavit reads. "She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature."

Officials said they met with Schopper, the store owner, who claimed the bones were "educational models," which would protect their sale under state law.

Authorities said several of the bones have been examined by experts since then.

Reports show the cranium and the skull fragment were likely archaeological finds. One bone sample revealed it was likely more than 100 years old, and another showed evidence of a bone being more than 500 years old.

Released on bond

What's next:

Police said they arrested Schopper on Thursday night. However, records show she was released Friday from the Volusia County Jail on a bond of $7,500.

Schopper is still facing charges of trading in human tissue.

