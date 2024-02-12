Florida woman accused of whacking man, child on bikes with broom stick

article

A Florida woman has landed herself behind bars after she allegedly whacked a man and a child with a broom stick while they were riding their bikes on Sunday evening, deputies said.

Annette Krupnicka, 59, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to commit a felony after the incident that unfolded in the 34900 block of First Ave. in Leesburg, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the Leesburg neighborhood just before 6:30 p.m. and made contact with a man who said he was riding down First Avenue with his children and friends of his children. Krupnicka was reportedly in the middle of the road and used a broom stick to strike him and one of the kids, according to the affidavit.

Footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera showed Krupnick allegedly standing in the street with a broom stick and shows her using it to hit someone as they rode past her, the affidavit added.

Krupnicka was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail, where she remains on $5,000 bond.