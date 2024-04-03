Florida woman, 29, killed after truck slams into her car, sending her into oncoming traffic: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

A St. Augustine woman is dead after a crash in Volusia County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 and Little Brown Church Road.

Troopers said the 29-year-old woman was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 17 – north of Little Brown Church Road – in a Toyota Corolla when she slowed down for traffic ahead.

A pickup truck driver failed to slow down and crashed into the back of her car, sending her vehicle into oncoming southbound traffic where it was hit head-on by another car, officials said.

The collision caused her to be thrown from the car. She was airlifted to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt and remained at the scene, FHP said. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.