Child killed, families displaced after apartment fire in Altamonte Springs, officials say

A child is dead and several families are displaced following a fire at an apartment complex in Seminole County early Wednesday, officials said.

The massive blaze broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the complex located at 857 Ballard Street in Altamonte Springs.

More than 70 firefighters were called out to the 2-alarm fire and were met with heavy fire shooting through the roof.

A massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Altamonte Springs, Florida, early Wednesday morning, leaving a child dead and several families displaced, officials said. (Photo via Seminole County Fire Department) Expand

Officials said the fire resulted in the death of one child. The identity or age of the child was not immediately released, but the Seminole County Fire Department said the child was a preteen.

The fire ultimately spread, affecting more than a dozen units at the complex.

The fire has since been put out, but several agencies are still at the scene monitoring hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Initial reports said that there were no working smoke detectors at the complex, officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the multiple families left without a home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.