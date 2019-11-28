Expand / Collapse search

Florida wildlife refuge confirms that bear stuck over tiger enclosure has come down

Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. - A bear that was stuck over a tiger enclosure at a Florida wildlife refuge for several days has finally come down, officials confirmed.

On Monday, a bear cub got stuck in a tree over a tiger pin at the CARE Wildlife refuge in Apopka. He was not a resident of the refuge and officials believed he made his way there after a neighbor starting clearing some land.

After several days, the bear became tired and restless but would not come down.

On Wednesday, wildlife officials moved the tigers from their pin, thinking that the bear was scared of them.

Then on Thursday, CARE confirmed to FOX 35 that after this action, the bear came down from the tree. He has not been seen since Thursday night. 

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.