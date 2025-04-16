Florida wildfire map: Active fires burning in the state
ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 1,300 wildfires have been reported in Florida so far this year, which have burned more than 57,000 acres of state and federal land, according to the Florida Forest Service website.
Drought Map: Click here to view the latest drought conditions across Florida
By the numbers:
Jan. 1 - April 13, 2025
Total acres burned in Florida
- State land: 44,990
- Federal land: 12,035
- Total: 57,025
Number of wildfires in Florida
- State: 1,165
- Federal: 135
- Total: 1,300 wildfires
Florida Wildfire Map
Click the image below to view an interactive map of reported, active, contained, and controlled wildfires burning throughout the state of Florida. If you click on each icon, you can see the latest reported size of the fire, containment, and which agency is leading the firefighting efforts.
ICON LEGEND:
- Green flame: Reported fire
- Red flame: Active fire
- Gray flame: Contained fire
- Dark gray flame: Controlled fire
Florida fire safety
According to the Florida Forest Service, nearly 8 out of 10 wildfires are human-caused and nearly half the state is covered in forest, which means people and wildlife likely live near one.
It only takes one spark from lightning, a forgotten camp fire, a cigarette, a metal spark, etc.
Here are some safety reminders:
- Burn yard waste safety
- Prepare your yard: clear debris and know your zones
- Keep a working fire extinguisher in the home, install and maintain smoke alarms, and test monthly
- Clean vents, remove debris around the home, and use fire-resistant materials
The Source: The information comes from the Florida Forest Service's wildfire web page, interactive map, and fire safety and prevention tips.