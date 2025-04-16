Florida wildfire map: Active fires burning in the state

The Brief More than 1,300 wildfires have burned more than 57,000 acres so far this year in Florida. Several wildfires have sparked in recent weeks, as the state grapples with dry, warm conditions amid an ongoing drought.



More than 1,300 wildfires have been reported in Florida so far this year, which have burned more than 57,000 acres of state and federal land, according to the Florida Forest Service website.

Drought Map: Click here to view the latest drought conditions across Florida

By the numbers:

Jan. 1 - April 13, 2025

Total acres burned in Florida

State land: 44,990

Federal land: 12,035

Total: 57,025

Number of wildfires in Florida

State: 1,165

Federal: 135

Total: 1,300 wildfires

Florida Wildfire Map

Click the image below to view an interactive map of reported, active, contained, and controlled wildfires burning throughout the state of Florida. If you click on each icon, you can see the latest reported size of the fire, containment, and which agency is leading the firefighting efforts.

ICON LEGEND:

Green flame: Reported fire

Red flame: Active fire

Gray flame: Contained fire

Dark gray flame: Controlled fire

Florida fire safety

According to the Florida Forest Service, nearly 8 out of 10 wildfires are human-caused and nearly half the state is covered in forest, which means people and wildlife likely live near one.

It only takes one spark from lightning, a forgotten camp fire, a cigarette, a metal spark, etc.

Here are some safety reminders:

Burn yard waste safety

Prepare your yard: clear debris and know your zones

Keep a working fire extinguisher in the home, install and maintain smoke alarms, and test monthly

Clean vents, remove debris around the home, and use fire-resistant materials