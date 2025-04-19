Florida wedding crash: Lion makes special appearance at Brevard Zoo ceremony

The Brief A couple recently had their Brevard Zoo wedding crashed by an unexpected friendly visitor. A lion popped up from behind the glass to watch the happy couple speak their vows. The couple also enjoyed visits with several other animals on their special day, all captured in photos by Lauren and Nick Photography.



A couple recently had their Brevard Zoo wedding crashed by an unexpected friendly visitor, when a large lion made a special appearance to watch the happy pair speak their vows.

Lion joins Brevard Zoo wedding ceremony

Local couple, Tara and Tommy, celebrated their special day at the zoo, with a remarkable visit from a friendly lion.

In the photos, the lion can be seen peering through the glass window to enjoy the couple's vows.

A wedding couple had their ceremony at the Brevard Zoo crashed by a surprise visitor. (Credit: Nick and Lauren Photography)

Couple celebrates wedding with new friends

Tara and Tommy also celebrated their wedding day with a few other friendly faces.

The couple had visits with several other animals, including kangaroos, goats and a large arapaima.

The magical moments were all captured on camera by Lauren and Nick Photography.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Lauren and Nick Photography)

What is the Brevard County Zoo?

Local perspective:

The Brevard Zoo is a 75-acre nonprofit facility located in Brevard County, Florida.

The zoo is home to more than 800 animals, representing more than 170 species from all over the world.

The zoo hosts several types of special events, including weddings, company picnics, corporate retreats and other special gatherings.

Zoo officials said every venue rental helps support the future well-being of the zoo’s animals, education programs and conservation initiatives that assist in the preservation of wildlife species, not just locally, but also around the world.

The zoo can be found at 8225 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne.

For more information on special events at the zoo, click here. For more information on the zoo, call (321) 254-9453.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: