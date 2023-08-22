Florida Walmart evacuated after bomb threat written across store's wall: deputies

A Walmart in Marion County has been evacuated after someone wrote a bomb threat across the store's wall, authorities said.

The store located at 34 Bahia Avenue in Ocala was forced to close after the threatening note was discovered written on the wall in front of the women's restroom, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.