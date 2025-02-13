22-year-old Florida man's remains identified 28 years later: deputies

The Brief The remains of a 22-year-old Florida man have been identified by deputies 28 years later. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as Ryan L. Stone, who was last seen by his family in 1994. The remains were found in 1997 in a wooded area of DeBary. Officials said Stone's cause of death is still undetermined.



The remains of a 22-year-old Florida man have been identified by deputies after 28 years.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as Ryan L. Stone, who was last seen by his family in 1994. The remains were found in 1997 in a wooded area of DeBary.

What happened to Ryan L. Stone?

The backstory:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said skeletal remains were discovered by land surveyors on the morning of Nov. 17, 1997.

Officials said there were no indications of foul play at the scene, which was off the 600 block of Fort Florida Road in DeBary.

Along with the bones, detectives said they recovered a red T-shirt, "Pipeline" shorts, socks and a pair of LA Gear sneakers.

The medical examiner at the time determined the remains belonged to a person who had died one to three years prior to discovery.

A John Doe whose remains were found in a wooded area of DeBary in 1997 has been identified as Ryan L. Stone, who was 22 years old when he was last seen by his family. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is crediting the identification to forensic genetic genealogy testing and research.

Deputies said Stone was identified by Othram Labs, which has been working with the sheriff's and medical examiner's offices to test DNA and identify victims in cold cases.

Othram began working Stone’s case in February 2024.

By July, the lab notified deputies that they had identified a man in Seminole County who was likely the deceased’s father through genetic genealogy.

When a detective interviewed the father, he confirmed he had not seen his son, Stone, in 30 years.

A DNA sample collected from the father confirmed the match, officials said.

What we don't know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Stone's cause of death is still undetermined.

Detectives stated that Stone had gone through a difficult breakup around the time of 1993-1994, and he had left home to take some time for himself.

However, officials said there were no indications of suicidal thoughts or substance abuse.

Deputies said Stone's parents described him as a loving and caring person.

What's next:

Deputies said Stone's family has been notified that he has finally been found.

Anyone with information about Stone around the time of his death is encouraged to call 386-245-1535 or email dteske@volusiasheriff.gov.

