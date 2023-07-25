Florida trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver on I-4

A wrong-way driver crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate-4 in Orange County on Monday night, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. near the I-4 eastbound entrance ramp at South John Young Parkway.

Officials – including FHP, the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office – were dispatched to a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lanes on I-4 near mile marker 83. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was seen traveling the wrong way on I-4's eastbound entrance ramp from South John Young Parkway, according to officials.

That's when a state trooper entered the eastbound ramp with its lights and sirens activated. The trooper tried to block the wrong-way driver from getting to the busy intersection at South John Young Parkway, but the car continued to travel westbound before swerving to the right into the travel lanes of the entrance ramp.

The trooper then turned its patrol car toward the left to try and block the 22-year-old man's car, which caused it to hit the left side of that vehicle. The car traveled onto the north grass shoulder of the entrance ramp and struck a palm tree.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. The trooper was also transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.