Florida probation officer arrested for allegedly stealing pain pills from probationer's house: police

A Florida probation officer was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing prescribed pain medication from someone's home, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Florida Department of Corrections Probation Officer Elizabeth Ann Holliman was arrested and charged with larceny grand theft of a controlled substance, obstructing justice tampering with evidence and drug possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, police said.

The reported theft happened Sunday evening at the Los Altos apartment complex in Altamonte. Police were called to the neighborhood and were advised that Holliman allegedly stole someone's Hydrocodone medication.

Officers found Holliman as she was leaving the person's apartment, who she said she was visiting to "discuss early probation termination," according to police. The woman was wearing street clothes and didn't have her credentials on display properly, police said. She tried to hide herself behind a corner of the building while she was fidgeting with her pockets.

That's when an officer noticed several discarded Hydrocodone pulls on the ground where the probation officer was standing.

Holliman couldn't explain the pulls or why she tried to hide herself from the officer, according to a press release.

It remains unclear who reported the theft and who the victim was.