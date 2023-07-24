2 cyclists on unlit bikes killed in separate car crashes over the weekend in Central Florida: FHP

Two cyclists died over the weekend in separate car crashes in Central Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 33-year-old man on a bicycle died after a car crash in Brevard County, FHP said. The crash happened shortly before midnight Sunday on State Road 50 and Plantation Drive in Titusville, according to officials.

The man was riding his bike westbound on SR-50 approaching Plantation Drive in the inside lane, according to a report. He was not in a marked crosswalk and the bike didn't have any lights. The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials said.

A car, also traveling westbound on SR-50, collided with the cyclist, according to the report.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver, a 47-year-old woman, and her passengers, a 45-year-old man and 5-year-old boy, were not injured and remained on the scene, FHP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Over the weekend, another cyclist died after a crash in Volusia County.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday on South Ridgewood Avenue and Harbor Road in Port Orange, according to officials.

A man, whose age is unknown, was riding his bike in between the outside lane and outside paved shoulder of South Ridgewood Avenue when the driver said they didn't see him in the lane ahead since there were no lights on the bicycle, according to the report. The car struck the cyclist, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver didn't suffer any injuries and remained on the scene. It's unknown if the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

RELATED NEWS :

Bicycle safety tips for riders and drivers

Here's a look at safety tips for drivers and cyclists on the road, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles:

For motorists:

Drivers MUST give bicyclists a minimum of three feet of clearance when driving alongside or passing them. It’s the law.

When turning, yield to any bicyclist in the bike lane and make your turn behind the cyclist.

Avoid using high beam headlights when you see a bicyclist approaching.

Before opening a car door, check for bicyclists who may be approaching from behind.

For cyclists: