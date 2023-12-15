Florida tourists in Cocoa Beach brace for severe weather threat this weekend

People visiting Cocoa Beach are adjusting their plans as they prepare for dangerous coastal conditions. Roger Brants and his wife Carol are vacationing in Florida from Wilmington, Delaware.

"We're probably going to hunker down," Roger Brants said.

FOX 35 News spoke to the couple as they walked along the beach, avoiding the rough surf. Before they fly back north on Monday, the pair will be hunkering down in their condo, he said.

"Hopefully, the live music is still in force. We wanted to go down and catch the jazz venues, we’re hoping to catch some live jazz," said Carol Brants.

Chad Salonek and his daughter Olivia are visiting from Roseville, Minnesota.

He said, "We are not prepared for the storm, apparently!"

Heavy rain, coastal flooding, and high winds are forecast for the majority of Florida.

"We’re on vacation, so we’ve checked the radar and the weather and saw that it’s going to rain, but really we are terribly unprepared," he said.

Olivia Salonek said, "I was just disappointed that I wouldn’t be seeing the sunshine this week. To make do, dad and daughter will opt for shopping at stores like Ron Jon Surf Shop and will stock up on snacks, she says.

"My dad and I both love surf shops, so we like coming to places like this and shopping around a little bit," she said.