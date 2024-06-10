Florida teen honored for perfect attendance record from kindergarten through high school

From her first day of kindergarten to her final day of senior year, Rikki Blaylock, a northeast Florida student, has never missed a day of school.

As a Class of 2024 graduate of Ridgeview High School, she was recently honored by the Clay County school board with a Perfect Attendance award, with her school celebrating her "phenomenal" dedication and commitment to her education.

endance record even as a student-athlete, having run track, played soccer and volleyball for the school, according to the Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) website.

Ridgeview High School took to social media to share its congratulations.

"Congratulations to Class of 2024 Rikki Blaylock for her recognition at last night’s School Board meeting. Rikki was Awarded Perfect Attendace for Kindergarten to her senior year; truly a phenomenal feat! Her dedication and commitment to her learning is inspirational! #PanthersRISE," the post read.