Jonny Santiago, Florida teen accused of killing father, firing at deputies, to stay behind bars

Jonny Santiago, the 18-year-old man who is facing a murder charge in the death of his father, was denied bond during his first appearance in a Lake County court on Friday morning.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Thursday that the body that was recovered in Lake Avalon in Orange County is that of 52-year-old Juan Santiago, the missing father of the teen who led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and shooting with authorities in Mount Dora.

Chitwood told reporters that Juan Santiago's family had found his body at the lake.

"They received a phone call from their daughter saying they had found Juan in the area of Lake Avalon in a pocket," Chitwood said. "Detectives went over to meet Orange County, and we found Mr. Santiago deceased." They believe he has been in the area since around 1 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff said the son, Jonny, had placed his father in a set of bushes, in a place that's completely remote. Juan Santiago had been shot, Chitwood confirmed, but said the medical examiner will determine how many times.

Jonny Santiago is also facing attempted murder charges after allegedly getting into a shootout with law enforcement in Mount Dora following a high-speed pursuit. He was shot by officers and taken to the hospital for treatment. Jonny was taken to the Orange County Jail but has since been transferred to Lake County.