Florida Tech student killed after severe storms flipped plane at Orlando Executive Airport

Florida Tech confirmed Tuesday that one of its students was killed earlier this month at Orlando Executive Airport after the airplane he was in flipped during a severe thunderstorm.

In a statement to FOX 35, the Melbourne-based school identified the student as Alfa Ekele, of Nigeria, who was studying aviation safety.

"The entire university community extends their sincere sympathies and offers heartfelt condolences to Alfa's family and friends. He is remembered as a kind person who will be dearly missed," the statement read. The University said the accident was not connected to his studies at the school.

Severe storms moved through Orlando on Sept. 1, 2022, bringing with them torrential rains, lightning, and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in the area of the airport, including a report of a 62 mph wind gust, and a microburst – a significant downward force of air.

Emergency officials told FOX 35 that two planes were flipped over during the storm. One was empty, while the other was not.