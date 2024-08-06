Florida Tech investing more than $4 million in aviation programs to help global pilot shortage

Florida Tech is investing big bucks to help fill the global shortage of pilots.

Projections show a shortage of up to 50,000 pilots by 2025. The university is now bringing in state-of-the-art training tools so that its students can fill the gap. On Tuesday, the university held a special ceremony to welcome eight brand-new Piper Pilot 100i aircraft to Florida Tech in Melbourne.

"A lot of prospective students are going to see these aircraft and be like, ‘I want to fly these things!’" said Chris Hudak, a recent graduate of the program now teaching students how to fly.

The cockpits are decked out with cutting-edge technology and navigation systems so students can soar.

"It means our students are going to train on absolutely state-of-the-art technology. That makes them some of the best pilots in the world," said the university’s president, Dr. John Nicklow.

Commercial airline pilots are critically needed all around the world right now.

"We rely on aviation a lot, and with this pilot shortage, we need the pilots," said Kessler Cluck, who just graduated from Florida Tech and wants to become a commercial pilot.

A lot of pilots retired early during COVID-19 when flights were significantly reduced.

MORE HEADLINES

Airline travel is back and busier than ever, but passengers need flight crews to fly all those planes.

"Our pilot program is working to meet that need. It’s grown 80% in the last 3 years," added the president.

Nicklow says the university is preparing to welcome its largest freshmen aviation class. Enrollment in their program has grown by almost 400 students in just three years.

"I wanted to be a part of that," said Cluck.

In addition to the new planes, the university also announced on Tuesday that it’s investing $1 million in new flight simulators for students. This investment was made possible by a generous donation from the Emil Buehler Perpetual Trust.

"When we have a money saver like simulators, it gives us the same feel as if we’re in the aircraft but without spending too much money," said Hudak.

The university has 47 planes in its program and new resources to help students enter the cockpit.

"The sky is the limit," concluded Cluck.